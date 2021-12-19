5 1970s Pontiac Trans Am Seems Carelessly Dropped on Top of Unsuspecting 240SX

3 Candylab Is Blowing Away the Toy Market With Perfect Vintage Cars and Vehicles

1 Survivor 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Could Be a Perfect Christmas Gift All Over Again

More on this:

Parked and Forgotten 1967 Pontiac Firebird Keeps Fighting, Needs Total Restoration

The Firebird was pretty much Pontiac’s answer to the Chevrolet Camaro , as the vehicle launched only a few months after its rival. 27 photos



The car was available in two body styles, namely coupe and convertible, with the production for the first year exceeding 82,500 units. The coupe obviously accounted for the lion’s share, with some 67,000 Firebirds ending up in this configuration.



The Firebird that we have here is one of these many coupes, though it’s not hard to figure out this one hasn’t exactly enjoyed only sunny days lately. The vehicle exhibits the typical amount of rust, but unfortunately, very little information has been provided on this front.



In other words, if you want to find out more about what can still be saved on this Firebird, the best way to do it is to just pay a visit to



This Firebird was born with a 326 (5.3-liter) V8 under the hood, but right now, it no longer runs. This isn’t necessarily surprising given the overall condition of the car, and there’s a good chance the engine is locked up after so many years of sitting in the same place.



It’s hard to tell if the engine needs big fixes or not, but the good news is the V8 is paired with an automatic transmission that’s still there as well.



We have no idea if any parts are missing and just how much of this Firebird continues to be original, but at first glance, it looks like the kind of project car that should allow for an easy restoration overall.



The Pontiac can be yours today for $6,500, and some trade-ins might also be considered. The first Camaro entered mass production in September 1966 for the model year 1967, while the Firebird got to see the daylight during the next February.The car was available in two body styles, namely coupe and convertible, with the production for the first year exceeding 82,500 units. The coupe obviously accounted for the lion’s share, with some 67,000 Firebirds ending up in this configuration.The Firebird that we have here is one of these many coupes, though it’s not hard to figure out this one hasn’t exactly enjoyed only sunny days lately. The vehicle exhibits the typical amount of rust, but unfortunately, very little information has been provided on this front.In other words, if you want to find out more about what can still be saved on this Firebird, the best way to do it is to just pay a visit to Classic Cars of S.C. , the garage in charge of finding a new owner.This Firebird was born with a 326 (5.3-liter) V8 under the hood, but right now, it no longer runs. This isn’t necessarily surprising given the overall condition of the car, and there’s a good chance the engine is locked up after so many years of sitting in the same place.It’s hard to tell if the engine needs big fixes or not, but the good news is the V8 is paired with an automatic transmission that’s still there as well.We have no idea if any parts are missing and just how much of this Firebird continues to be original, but at first glance, it looks like the kind of project car that should allow for an easy restoration overall.The Pontiac can be yours today for $6,500, and some trade-ins might also be considered.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.