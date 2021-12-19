5 Chevy Chevelle SS Gets New Wheels in Classic Meets Modern, Do You Dig the Looks?

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Parked for Longer Than Anyone Can Remember Begs for an LS6

It goes without saying that cars that have been sitting for longer than anyone can remember don’t necessarily come in the best shape, and when this happens, the owner has basically three options. 15 photos



Then, these models can be restored to the factory specifications, but only if they are complete and still sport the original engine under the hood. Again, it all depends on their condition as well.



And last but not least, they can be saved as part of a



This appears to be the case with this 1970 Chevelle that has clearly been sitting for many years. eBay seller



In other words, it was born as a high-optioned model, and this makes it an even more compelling project car.



On the other hand, the photos in the gallery pretty much speak for themselves and show this



The owner, however, says the car is ready for an LS6 upgrade that would eventually make it worth a small fortune. The LS6 isn’t included in the deal, but it’s available separately if you’re interested in such a restomod.



