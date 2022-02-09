Saved and Forgotten 1971 Pontiac Firebird Flexes Mysterious V8 Under the Hood

The 1971 Firebird introduced subtle tweaks as compared to its predecessor, but the production went up nonetheless, with Pontiac manufacturing over 53,000 units.
The coupe was obviously the most popular with more than 23,000 Firebirds, while the Esprit was also a version that brought home the bacon thanks to approximately 20,000 units. Only about 7,800 Formula 400 models got to see the daylight, while the Trans Am was obviously the hardest to find given the output of just 2,100 vehicles.
The Firebird that we have here was born as an Esprit, and while it looks like a rather challenging project, worth knowing is the car has already received its second chance.
eBay seller pinkysgm says the Firebird was previously included in a restomod project, though the photos seem to suggest the car was indeed saved but then forgotten into some sort of garage.
Unfortunately, we know little about the engine under the hood. Given it’s a restomod, the 350 (5.7-liter) currently supposed to put the wheels in motion should no longer be an original unit. On the other hand, the Firebird was also available with a 350 L30 unit developing 255 horsepower, so maybe the engine comes from another Pontiac, and this is the reason the owner calls it a restomod.
Whatever the story, it’s pretty clear this Firebird hasn’t necessarily been babied during its life. The car comes in a rather challenging condition, so bringing it back to a mint condition wouldn’t be easy.
And it wouldn’t be cheap either, as the owner isn’t willing to sell it at a low price. The auction starts at $8,500, and a reserve is also in place, though we know nothing about its value.
The Firebird is currently located in Las Vegas but given the auction hasn’t received any bid so far, it’s hard to believe the car will find a new home anytime soon. The bidding, however, is projected to come to an end in approximately 3 days.
