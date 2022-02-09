Rocket League Brings Back the NFL Fan Pass, Gridiron Mode for the Super Bowl

Psyonix, the team behind Rocket League, announced it’s bringing back its NFL-themed DLC for this year’s Super Bowl that will have Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face each other on the field on Valentine’s Day, February 14.
More importantly, players who purchase the NFL Fan Pass last year will automatically receive the latest bundle that includes Breakout and Fennec Animated Decals for all 32 NFL teams, plus the new Team Helmet Toppers.
Keep in mind that the NFL Fan Pass will only be available from February 9 until February 15 and can be bought for 1000 Credits from the Item Shop. Of course, all Rocket League players who purchase the NFL Fan Pass will receive all the content from the previous releases, including Dominus and Octane Decals for all 32 teams, Pigskin Paint Finish, and the complete Team Player Banner and Team Antenna collection.
Along with the NFL Fan Pass, the Gridiron LTM returns as well. Rocket League players can now complete challenges to gain XP and unlock the NFL Wheels and Field General Player Title. In this limited-time mode, two teams of 4 players face each other on a themed-arena. The standard Rocket League ball is replaced with an American football and touching the ball attaches it to the roof of the car.
Once the ball is attached to your car, you must rush and avoid the opponent team’s defense to prevent them from stealing it. You can score 3 points by dodging to throw a field goal or try to run it home and score 7 points.
Just like the NFL Fan Pass, the Gridiron LTM will only be available between February 9 and February 15, so make the most of it while you can. And if you like watching the esports Rocket League or some of the most popular content creators, Psyonix is bringing back the Gridiron Games on Twitch with some of the biggest names in Rocket League. These start on February 10 at 10 am PST (6 pm UTC).
