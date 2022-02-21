Tesla Model S Plaid Teardown Shows the Devil Is in the Details, Sandy's Disappointed

More on this:

1 White Tesla Model S Plaid Gets an Attitude Adjustment, License Plate Reveals Its Secret

2 Tesla Model S Plaid Battery Teardown Reveals the Changes That Make It Great

3 Tesla Model S Plaid Teardown Shows Complex Suspension, Changes Made From Model S

4 Tesla Model S Plaid Teardown Continues, Check Out This Analysis of Its Interior

5 Sandy Munro Shows Us What Makes the Tesla Model S Plaid Tick, What Makes It Tok