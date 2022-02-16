1979 Pontiac Firebird Takes the First Breath of Fresh Air in 23 Years

1979 was the best year for the second-generation Firebird, as Pontiac ended up making close to 211,500 units, up substantially from the 187,000 cars it built in 1978.
Unfortunately for this rather popular model, sales for the Firebird then declined significantly, so in 1980, the production collapsed to just 107,000 cars. The drop continued in 1981, as the Firebird lineup included only approximately 70,900 units.
Getting back to the highly successful 1979 model year, one of the many Firebirds that got to see the daylight 43 years ago is right here in front of our eyes.
And we’re kind of lucky to see it, actually, as this is the first time the Firebird has left the garage in over 23 years. eBay seller gallegosrn says the car was parked more than two decades ago in a garage after getting a repaint back in 1990.
It’s hard to tell how original and complete this Firebird continues to be, but on the other hand, we’re being told the car still exhibits a pretty solid shape. In addition to the original V8 engine (no further specifics have been offered on this front, though), this Firebird also features an automatic transmission, leather seats, and air conditioning.
There’s obviously some rust here and there, but based on the photos included in the listing, there’s nothing that wouldn’t be fixable as part of an easy restoration.
The bad news is the engine is no longer running, though we don’t know precisely if it’s also locked up from sitting or not.
If you believe this Firebird is worth another chance, your next step should be joining the online auction currently underway on eBay. The top offer at the time of writing is $6,300, and given it’s a no-reserve auction, whoever sends the top bid wins the car.
