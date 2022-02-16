Doug DeMuro Is Pleased by the Golf GTI, but He Has Some Complaints on the 2022 Model

Even though he owned a Golf GTI in the past, Doug DeMuro cannot be considered as the regular customer for a hot-hatch, or, at least, not anymore since he is more focused on performance sedans.
About half a century ago, Volkswagen dared more than its competitors and introduced a sportier version for the Golf I, and it named it GTI. In those times, fuel-injected engines were scarce, and the carburetor was the king of most gasoline engines on the market. The original GTI won the customers' hearts with its light weight, punchy engine, and nimble handling.
From the outside, Doug appreciated the fog lights, which are nicely integrated into the lower apron on the sides. We agree that the LED fog lights are nice, and they go well with the grille's hexagonal pattern.
Fast forward to 2022, and Doug finds the new GTI, sort of a family hatchback with a powerful engine. While the front bucket seats offer adequate side support for its occupants, the rear bench might be suitable only for children or adults on short trips. But the biggest drawback for the GTI is the infotainment system. While it works fine with connectivity to mobile phones and navigation, it also features the climate control unit.
Volkswagen placed a tiny button under the screen to access the climate control and then on the touchscreen. For the driver, this procedure would be acceptable at a stoplight, but not while driving since they have to turn away their eyes from the road. Not a good idea. In addition, a touch-sensitive bar placed under the screen turns on the heated seats, although it doesn't work that well. Doug DeMuro is right if he wonders why Volkswagen couldn't stick with regular buttons dedicated for the climate control unit on the center stack, like anyone else.
Apart from this unfortunate choice made by Volkswagen, the other display placed inside the instrument cluster shows a better logic. Seems like there were two teams that made those screens, and they didn't share ideas.
Other than that, the Golf GTI remains a good all-around vehicle. It is suitable for a cars-and-coffee meeting and also as a grocery-getter. Since DeMuro owned a Golf GTI in the past, he understands the purpose of this car, and he likes it. Yet, he gave it a 57 out of 100 scores, placing it above the Subaru WRX but below Hyundai Veloster N, which is in its last production year. As for GTI's main competitor, the Civic Type R, that is three steps above it. Yet, Volkswagen may be relieved since the Golf R sits on top of the hot-hatch charts.
