2022 VW Golf GTI, Still the Best Driving Experience But with a Few Sacrifices

Volkswagen has dispelled any fear that it would thrash the entire Golf lineup in its stable with the all-new 2022 Golf GTI. After seven generations, 40-years of production, short-wheelbase, and higher performance, the new GTI is more powerful and even more desirable than the outgoing model.
Jakub and Yuri from StraightPipes had the chance to drive the latest Golf GTI on the track and make comparisons on its new features.
While the Golf GTI line continues its legacy, the German manufacturer will seize selling the non-sporty versions of the MK8 in the U.S. This makes the 2022 VW Golf GTI an entry-level hatchback for the American market. It’s unfortunate, especially for buyers looking to get affordable, practical, and sporty variables.
The new Golf GTI is stunning, with the same desirable characteristics as its predecessors. It is already winning the affection of the market.
Volkswagen has made a lot of improvements on the GTI’s chassis. While everything has changed, it still looks like a Golf GTI at the end of the day. The first things you’ll notice walking up to thenew hot hatch are the cool fog lights, gaping lower honeycomb grille, and headlamps with a line that illuminates all the way across.
Among its enhanced features are the lane assist and adaptive cruise. The new GTI disappoints with its not-so-pleasant infotainment system, low-effort interior, and a noticeable engine hum driving at highway speeds.
Power is at the heart of every GTI. The 2022 model comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission or optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, making 241 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. The VW hatch can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.1 seconds.
Volkswagen has made many improvements on the MQB platform, but a lot of credit goes to the electronically controlled limited-slip differential.
The new 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI starts at $30,540 for the S version, with crowd favorite SE going for an extra $800, and the Autobahn starting at $38,900.
