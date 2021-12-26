VW Golf GTI Clubsport Gets an Attitude Adjustment, Looks Very Uncomfortable

JMS Fahrzeugteile is a name that you’re probably unfamiliar with, if you live in North America, but they are a relatively big European tuning company that has various upgrades in store for many models, including the previous-generation Corvette.
Nonetheless, this story isn’t about the C8’s predecessor, but about the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport, which is now part of their family. Still, you’ll be excused if you cannot tell what’s new, because the upgrades are very modest, to say the least.
The decals applied to the front doors reveal the brands responsible for some of the aftermarket parts added to it, and the first one is Barracuda. The wheelmaker has signed the 8.5x20-inch Y-spoke alloys, with red center caps and custom lug nuts. They are wrapped in 235/30 tires and spin around the red brake calipers that came from the factory.
Next, you can see KW’s name, as the front-wheel drive hot hatch sports their Variant 3 coilovers as well. The kit lowers it by 40 mm (1.6 in) at the front and 35 mm (1.4 in) at the rear, and, when combined with the aforementioned wheels, the car can probably put the spine through the top of your skull. The gray and black taillights are also part of the revised stance. This is where they decided to call it a day, as everything else remains untouched, but JMS states that they offer other components too, including visual upgrades and exhaust systems.
Power is still supplied by the 2.0-liter four-pot, which is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. It develops 296 hp (300 ps / 221 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, a bit more than what you’d normally get in the non-Clubsport version of the Golf GTI Mk8. The model has a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed and needs 5.6 seconds to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) without any mods.
