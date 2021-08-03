GTI Vs GTI Clubsport Vs GTD Drag Race Is the Ultimate Go-Fast VW Golf Showdown

4 The VW Golf GTI Clubsport Might Be a Better Hot Hatch Than the Golf R

So, what would happen in a drag race between the three non-hybrid versions of the Volkswagen Golf GT family? Well, let's see, one is the base GTI version, so it's decently fast, one is the diesel GTD, so it's well down on power and can't rev as high, and one is the performance version of the GTI and packs 20 percent more power, so it's obviously quicker. There you go, question answered, and we didn't even have to burn any fuel to do it.What's that, you still want to see the race? Well, we could be trying to build up the suspense by saying something unexpected and spectacular would happen, but we'd be lying. Sometimes, the situation on paper just matches the situation on the track, and this one of those instances.The reason it's so easy to predict what will happen is because there are so few differences between these three cars other than the output of their engines. They all get two-liter four-cylinder units and seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions (we're talking Volkswagen 's DSG) and, to make things even easier to predict, the weight difference is also negligible. Did we mention they make the same amount of torque (295 lb-ft/400 Nm)?As far as power is concerned, they spread is almost perfectly even. With 200 hp, the GTD makes the least amount; next up is the GTI's 245 hp output, and the king of this not so very high hill is the GTI Clubsport with its 300 hp.Being a diesel, the GTD doesn't even stand a chance of winning the sound battle. However, the real loser here is the standard GTI which sounds just as uninspiring as its diesel counterpart, with the GTI Clubsport managing just a tiny bit of exhaust gurgle to edge in front in one of the most uninspiring face-offs we've ever seen. Or rather heard.The race, however, even if predictable, it's still quite entertaining and not without its moments. Well, moment. We're thinking of the rolling start in comfort mode where the DSG in Matt's GTI decided to sleep for just a little bit longer, giving the GTD very brief hope that it might not come last every time. Those hopes were mercilessly smashed only moments later, though.