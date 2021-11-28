Brash Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Has Most Colors in Town on Speed Dial

A Brief History of the Original Dodge Challenger (1970 - 1974)

Mercedes may be somewhat of a newcomer to the hot hatch party, as they dipped their fingers in the segment with the third generation A-Class that was made last decade. Its replacement came out in 2018, and with it, it brought a brand new A 45 , together with an even more stunning S derivative. 11 photos AMG A 45 S is a true high-performance model that pretends to be a hatchback. It has the Panamericana grille up front, a big wing at the back, and muscular bumpers at both ends, together with a specially-tuned chassis, uprated brakes, and new wheels.



In the bowels of the engine, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, no less than 415 hp (421 ps / 310 kW ) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque roam free. These are channeled to the 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system through a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.9 seconds and a 168 mph (270 kph) top speed.



We’re barely scratching the surface here, but the main idea is that it boasts performance on par with older supercars, wrapped in a family-friendly body, with lots of storage spaces, and a decent (for a compact hatchback) trunk capacity. So, with that much car at hand, why would anyone choose to tune it? Why, for extra neighborhood and virtual credit, of course, hence the multitude of companies that have at least a few aftermarket parts for the







With Barracuda Racing Wheels behind them, they measure 8.5x19 inches front and rear and were wrapped in 245/35 tires. Don’t go anywhere yet, because we still have to tell you about the final upgrade of the



