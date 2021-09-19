Doug DeMuro Reveals His Model Cars, and a Few of Them Are Expensive

I never met a car enthusiast that didn’t have any model car at home, and I met a few who had hundreds of them, but Doug DeMuro plays in a different league.
While most car-model collectors keep their models pristine in a secured area, or maybe in a vault, Doug DeMuro just keeps his toy cars around his home, and one of them has a special place in his living room, and for a good reason.
He doesn’t have too many model cars, but he split them into three categories: normal cars, cars he owned, and weird cars. The first part shows what people used to drive in the mid-’90s: Ford Taurus, Oldsmobile Aurora, and Dodge Stratus. Usually, people don’t buy model cars after lemon vehicles. The Taurus was not such a bad car, but the Stratus, on the other hand, was far from what Dodge should have been, while the soap-shaped Aurora is a car that most likely you can’t remember.
From his “regular car” collection, he added a Mazda MPV from Malta and an open-top Suzuki Vitara, the latter being sold in the U.S. as Suzuki Sidekick. You must be crazy about that car to get the model for it or buy it to bring a smile to your face. Whatever works.
The interesting part is about the cars he owned. He didn’t say anything about owning a model for the blue Dodge Viper he had, and we want to tell him that he can get one for cheap. He paid $2000 for a custom model after his yellow Land Rover Defender convertible. The model even had the exact replica after the license plates. That’s a cool thing, and Doug said that he keeps it in his living room. There is an interesting story about a blue Audi RS4 Avant, which he bought for $100 when he was in college. He never dreamt of having the real car back then. The big surprise is that the model car is, nowadays, much more expensive than it was then.
He ended up with a pair of G-500 Cabriolet due to a mistake, but I found a touchy story about a Lego yellow Land Rover Defender, which came together with a Lego Doug DeMuro and his Noodles Lego-dog. One of his viewers made this trio, and when the YouTuber asked him which pieces he used to replicate it, his subscriber just sent them to Doug as a present.
The most notable one should be a bent and “customized” Chrysler PT Cruiser from the weird car collection. It’s a replica of a car he destroyed with a Hummer H1. Another weird car is a Subaru demo vehicle with a sensor that stops the car before hitting an obstacle. Last but not least, watch the video to see which model car Doug didn’t even take out of its box. It’s hilarious!
