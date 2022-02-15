2022 VW Golf GTI Races 2020 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T and There Can Only Be One Winner

Who knew that a four-door midsize sedan like the Honda Accord could have so much in common with a hot hatchback such as the VW Golf GTI? Yet the two have identical displacements, identical torque figures and nearly identical power ratings.
In order to get there with an Accord, you’ll have to spring for the 2.0-liter turbocharged variant, or 2.0T, whose VTEC four-cylinder unit generates 252 hp (255 ps) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. Everything is sent to the road via a 10-speed Sequential SportShift automatic gearbox.
If you live in the U.S., you can get this power unit on either Sport or Touring specifications, with regards to the Accord. The one you’re about to watch here in this 1/8-mile race is the Sport variant, which for the 2022 model year also comes with 19-inch wheels as standard, gloss-black decklid spoiler, chrome exhaust finishers, LED headlights and fog lights, plus a wide range of safety and convenience features inside.
Its rival, on this occasion, is as previously stated a Golf GTI – although not just any version, but the latest one. It’s a 2022 model year car, according to the uploader.
Powering the GTI is a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, producing 241 hp (245 ps) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. Compared to regular Golf Mk8 variants, the GTI sits closer to the road by about half an inch, boasts larger wheels and various contrasting/sporty accents both inside and out.
Right now, VW is asking for upwards of $29,545 for a 2022 Golf GTI, while the 2022 Accord 2.0T Sport will set you back at least $33,260. Granted, you’re getting “more car” with the Accord, and similar performance to the GTI, so if you need the space, the Honda is by no means a bad option to have.
As for who won this race that took place at the Barona Dragstrip in California, well, it was the more lightweight Golf GTI, crossing the 1/8-mile line in 9.28 seconds, while the Accord needed 9.46 seconds.
