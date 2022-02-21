1970s Jeep CJ-5 Strips, Stretches for “Terminator” Can-Am Maverick X3 Swap

Jeep fans with a penchant for classic rides will probably favor the CJ series above all when it comes to nimble off-roading. Problems arise when someone tries to stand out in this huge crowd.
Everyone knows that Jeep’s heritage (along with some very cool Dodges and Rams) is what keeps Stellantis afloat with so many dormant brands. Everybody also knows that one cannot surprise the aftermarket crowd with Jeep builds anymore. They say that everything imagined has already been done.
Well, automotive virtual artists still like to try and deliver innovative ideas. Case in point. Abimelec Arellano, the pixel master better known as abimelecdesign on social media, tries to think outside the aftermarket box. So, he lands a quirky SSV (side-by-side vehicle) idea, with a vintage Can-Am twist.
How is that possible? So, here is “Terminator,” a Jeep CJ-5 that digitally comes from the mid-1970s with just some of its original attire left intact. And it also rides “mounted on top of a two-door Can-Am Maverick X3!” That is really something, right? It seems the CGI expert gave this a lot of thought, as he wanted to find something that has not been done before.
Of course, the Can-Am swap is not original, as he says the influence comes from the “VW Bug crowd.” It is originally executed, though. Complete with a matching width (conclusion achieved after research), and some digital cutting and stretching of the CJ-5 because the wheelbase would not fit. So, the little Jeep got its proportions reworked, making it even cooler and buggy-like.
All the juicy details are richly packed into the description embedded below. However, it is always safe to point out some of the highlights. Those also include the chopped windshield, complete Can-Am chassis, engine, suspension, full interior swap, as well as a quirky Candy Red/Satin Black paintjob combination. Now, this might look tame for the “untrained eye.” But the artist is sure that off-road enthusiasts will call it crazy... Now, is that crazy cool or crazy hideous?
Well, automotive virtual artists still like to try and deliver innovative ideas. Case in point. Abimelec Arellano, the pixel master better known as abimelecdesign on social media, tries to think outside the aftermarket box. So, he lands a quirky SSV (side-by-side vehicle) idea, with a vintage Can-Am twist.
How is that possible? So, here is “Terminator,” a Jeep CJ-5 that digitally comes from the mid-1970s with just some of its original attire left intact. And it also rides “mounted on top of a two-door Can-Am Maverick X3!” That is really something, right? It seems the CGI expert gave this a lot of thought, as he wanted to find something that has not been done before.
Of course, the Can-Am swap is not original, as he says the influence comes from the “VW Bug crowd.” It is originally executed, though. Complete with a matching width (conclusion achieved after research), and some digital cutting and stretching of the CJ-5 because the wheelbase would not fit. So, the little Jeep got its proportions reworked, making it even cooler and buggy-like.
All the juicy details are richly packed into the description embedded below. However, it is always safe to point out some of the highlights. Those also include the chopped windshield, complete Can-Am chassis, engine, suspension, full interior swap, as well as a quirky Candy Red/Satin Black paintjob combination. Now, this might look tame for the “untrained eye.” But the artist is sure that off-road enthusiasts will call it crazy... Now, is that crazy cool or crazy hideous?