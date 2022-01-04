Rauw Alejandro Enjoyed Himself Driving a Can-Am Maverick

There are so many activities out there to try and so little time. But Rauw Alejandro shows everyone how he has fun with his friends while driving a Can-Am Maverick X3. His friends drove other Can-Am vehicles and bikes.
Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro doesn’t miss an opportunity to hang out with his friends and act their age. The 28-year-old singer enjoyed an adventure with his friends as they took their bikes. Among them, but with a different choice of transportation, Alejandro wore a black ski mask.
The group was in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and drove to the outskirts of the town so they could properly enjoy the fireworks on New Year’s Eve with a good view from a cliffside, as they shared on their social media on January 3.
With a lot of vehicles available, Rauw Alejandro chose a Can-Am Maverick X3. He had the four-seat version, so his friends would sit comfortably while he was behind the wheel.
The base Maverick X3, the DS Turbo 64, comes with 120 hp, while the top-of-the-line X MR Turbo RR 72 puts out 200 horsepower. They are available for a price between $20,499 and $32,399, depending on the configuration and on the number of seats.
The Maverick X3 Max RS Turbo RR can sit four people. It is powered by a 900-cc turbocharged and intercooler triple-cylinder engine with 200 hp, with 22 inches of suspension travel front and rear, and Fox 2.5 PODIUM piggyback with QS3 compression shocks.
With an estimated $15 million net worth, Rauw Alejandro chose something more adventurous and fun to hang out with his friends. It was definitely the right time to go for a ride, in order to have a great view of the fireworks at midnight, as you can see in the post attached below.
