Rauw Alejandro Enjoyed Himself Driving a Can-Am Maverick

Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro doesn’t miss an opportunity to hang out with his friends and act their age. The 28-year-old singer enjoyed an adventure with his friends as they took their bikes. Among them, but with a different choice of transportation, Alejandro wore a black ski mask.The group was in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and drove to the outskirts of the town so they could properly enjoy the fireworks on New Year’s Eve with a good view from a cliffside, as they shared on their social media on January 3.With a lot of vehicles available, Rauw Alejandro chose a Can-Am Maverick X3. He had the four-seat version, so his friends would sit comfortably while he was behind the wheel.The base Maverick X3, the DS Turbo 64, comes with 120 hp, while the top-of-the-line X MR Turbo RR 72 puts out 200 horsepower. They are available for a price between $20,499 and $32,399, depending on the configuration and on the number of seats.The Maverick X3 Max RS Turbo RR can sit four people. It is powered by a 900-cc turbocharged and intercooler triple-cylinder engine with 200 hp, with 22 inches of suspension travel front and rear, and Fox 2.5 PODIUM piggyback with QS3 compression shocks.With an estimated $15 million net worth, Rauw Alejandro chose something more adventurous and fun to hang out with his friends. It was definitely the right time to go for a ride, in order to have a great view of the fireworks at midnight, as you can see in the post attached below.