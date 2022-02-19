Nissan GT-R Virtual Concept Takes GT-R50 Into New Territory, Will It Be Enough?

The day when an automaker ceases production of a dearly beloved series is always a sensitive matter. However, with proper training, one can get better prepared for it. Albeit if only virtually.
Following in the legendary footsteps of Nissan’s Skyline series, the Japanese automaker’s R35 GT-R “Godzilla” was officially born in 2007. Production kicked off with 2009 model years, though. So, we really should not be so surprised the high-performance sports car is always a little late with certain stuff.
Including the switch to a completely new iteration. Something that people have been preparing for over many years. And still nothing. Well, if we rule out the many different versions and countless special edition models. More importantly, the GT-R series has already turned 50 years old, and there is a GT-R50 limited-production model to celebrate it.
Well, unbeknownst to most people, we might be looking soon at R35 variations to also celebrate the 55 or 60-year-old thresholds... Alas, some also prepared for the day Nissan will discontinue the current series. And them being virtual artists, it naturally had a cool twist attached to it. With double the CGI power, on this occasion.
Pedro Guerreiro, a concept artist from Portugal that is better known as typerulez on social media, was ready for the celebratory/sad moment since last spring. That’s when he churned out a fiery sunset composition for what he felt was R35’s impending demise. Alas, the GT-R is still alive and well to this day. And that probably called for a retcon.
So, with help from Hugo Silva (aka hugosilvadesigns), the CGI flames got deleted, the background was artificially lit up. And the GT-R Concept was given a new rendering lease of life. Complete with a traditional front-three-quarters POV, and a slightly different atmosphere. One that is ready for studio beauty posing, and another one that seems directly taken out of the latest Cyberpunk-inspired video game.
