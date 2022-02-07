R35 Nissan GT-R Cross-Coupe SUV Has Chimeral Shooting Brake Vibes, It's Not Absurd

When it comes to old but still gold performance cars, a few ideas spring to mind without effort. America would be proud of Dodge’s third-generation Challenger, for example. Meanwhile, JDM aficionados will gladly point out the R35 Nissan GT-R.
Given the current state of things, where 2021 sales in America saw Dodge’s Challenger climb the segment ranks to its highest position, we should not discard the GT-R either. After all, quirkier things have traveled across the world’s automotive landscape. And do not even get us started with exampled because we could spend an eternity.
Especially when considering the meddling ways of automotive virtual artists. Alas, we are here because of one. The pixel master only known as superrenderscars on social media has envisioned a decidedly odd idea. But it is not preposterous. So, hear us out.
What we see here from a single POV (such a nuisance when CGI experts do that with interesting projects) is an envisioned GT-R SUV. As a perspicacious follower noted, this is more like a crossover SUV rather than a fully-fledged off-road project. This is nice since there have been quite a few other high-riding GT-R interpretations over the years.
Even based on cool predecessors. Alas, this one has a nice little R35 Shooting Brake/coupe-SUV crossover vibe. This is all due to the rear valence treatment, complete with ridiculously small rear doors, a sloping roof, as well as a noticeably short tail overhang. Naturally, if this was anything but wishful thinking, it would be difficult to imagine anyone but (small) kids in the back.
Still, deriving the R35 Nissan GT-R into a high-riding version could make sense. It has been in production for so long that costs have probably been absorbed. And the Japanese automaker does not show signs of preparing a new iteration. So, perhaps a new body version would further extend its life. And then, it is not like it would not have its sights on anything. Just think of an epic Purosangue vs. DBX707 vs. GT-R SUV brawl...
Especially when considering the meddling ways of automotive virtual artists. Alas, we are here because of one. The pixel master only known as superrenderscars on social media has envisioned a decidedly odd idea. But it is not preposterous. So, hear us out.
What we see here from a single POV (such a nuisance when CGI experts do that with interesting projects) is an envisioned GT-R SUV. As a perspicacious follower noted, this is more like a crossover SUV rather than a fully-fledged off-road project. This is nice since there have been quite a few other high-riding GT-R interpretations over the years.
Even based on cool predecessors. Alas, this one has a nice little R35 Shooting Brake/coupe-SUV crossover vibe. This is all due to the rear valence treatment, complete with ridiculously small rear doors, a sloping roof, as well as a noticeably short tail overhang. Naturally, if this was anything but wishful thinking, it would be difficult to imagine anyone but (small) kids in the back.
Still, deriving the R35 Nissan GT-R into a high-riding version could make sense. It has been in production for so long that costs have probably been absorbed. And the Japanese automaker does not show signs of preparing a new iteration. So, perhaps a new body version would further extend its life. And then, it is not like it would not have its sights on anything. Just think of an epic Purosangue vs. DBX707 vs. GT-R SUV brawl...