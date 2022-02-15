Tesla-Swapped Golf Mk3 Has CGI Racing in Its Clamshell Hood and Spoiler Mind

Unlike the past few iterations, Volkswagen's third-generation Golf was considered quite a significant departure from its predecessors. Well, that might have been a gross understatement if one virtual artist had its way in the past.
Because Tesla has a commanding presence across the novel electric vehicle segment, it is only natural for everyone to focus on it. Both across the real world and the virtual realm, Tesla EV motor swaps are all the rage. Yes, there are also V8-swapped Teslas, but those are not really traditional, are they?
Nor is the idea that a Volkswagen can have Tesla oomph under the metal. We cannot say hood since dual-motor arrangements (like this one) are also becoming the norm these days. Additionally, VW has poured billions into the MEB program and people do not even care enough for it even across the virtual realm. Yep, such is the power of Tesla hype!
So, while an MEB restomod conversion might have been more logical if anyone tried to be sane, that is not the case here. Instead, Andreas Richter, the virtual artist better known as ar.visual_ on social media, delivers another quirky moment, this time of the “no one asked for” variety. With a VW Golf Mk3 EV twist, of course.
Frankly, it does not even matter that he chose Tesla as the virtual EV motors donor. Unless he wanted to snatch the Model S Plaid powertrain, and there is no hint about that sort of shenanigans being at play. Instead, the Golf Mk3 racing EV project would have stood on a huge CGI pedestal even if the author chose some weird Citroen Ami EV oomph instead!
Well, we might be a bit infatuated with this little digital project. But we really cannot help it, as all the cool little details make up for a great restomod picture. Starting with the clamshell design for the hood or the incredible side-mounted rear spoiler. And wrapping up with the “Volkswagen” text on the LED headlights! Now, all we have to do is imagine this slammed, widebody EV wonder running down the digital Nürburgring...
