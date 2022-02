1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Turned GT500 Is the Right Kind of Digital Restomod

A purist classic car collector will seek the perfect “all-original, numbers-matching, survivor” time capsule , above all. And, depending on the chosen model, they may be right to do so. But here is the catch. These cars would not be driven for more than a few miles over decades. And that might be a shame, especially if the said collector is only after the profits.Some cars do warrant a pristine A/C garage treatment. Others were always meant to be driven. And many others dwell in between. Well, a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 might easily merit the no expenses spared body-off restoration treatment and a plastic bubble afterward. After all, original examples are probably the most sought-after versions of the first-generation pony/muscle car.On the other hand, this is the virtual realm we are talking about. And the pixel master better known as j.b.cars on social media has concocted a potentially controversial restomod idea about an OG 'Stang and a modern lease of life. And you know what, there is no harm done. This is entirely wishful thinking, so we are just going to indulge!Since no real-world 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429s have been hurt in the making of this virtual restomod, we welcome the modern GT350/GT500 hints. And, naturally, choose to go directly to the 760-horsepower Shelby top for the sake of the CGI argument. That way, the author’s modernized design gets a healthy supercharged dose of both style and V8 substance.Naturally, this may not be everyone’s cup of tea. But for a quick edit this sure nails all the right details to call it a respectfully styled restomod. Too bad we did not get any more POVs. A modernized rear would have been great, along with a digitally enhanced cockpit, as well as a quick peek under the beefy hood... Oh well, we really cannot have it all.