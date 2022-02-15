1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Turned GT500 Is the Right Kind of Digital Restomod

Originality is a high-valued asset across numerous domains. The automotive industry is not that different. Although there are numerous shades of gray that can enter the same play.
A purist classic car collector will seek the perfect “all-original, numbers-matching, survivor” time capsule, above all. And, depending on the chosen model, they may be right to do so. But here is the catch. These cars would not be driven for more than a few miles over decades. And that might be a shame, especially if the said collector is only after the profits.
Some cars do warrant a pristine A/C garage treatment. Others were always meant to be driven. And many others dwell in between. Well, a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 might easily merit the no expenses spared body-off restoration treatment and a plastic bubble afterward. After all, original examples are probably the most sought-after versions of the first-generation pony/muscle car.
On the other hand, this is the virtual realm we are talking about. And the pixel master better known as j.b.cars on social media has concocted a potentially controversial restomod idea about an OG 'Stang and a modern lease of life. And you know what, there is no harm done. This is entirely wishful thinking, so we are just going to indulge!
Since no real-world 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429s have been hurt in the making of this virtual restomod, we welcome the modern GT350/GT500 hints. And, naturally, choose to go directly to the 760-horsepower Shelby top for the sake of the CGI argument. That way, the author’s modernized design gets a healthy supercharged dose of both style and V8 substance.
Naturally, this may not be everyone’s cup of tea. But for a quick edit this sure nails all the right details to call it a respectfully styled restomod. Too bad we did not get any more POVs. A modernized rear would have been great, along with a digitally enhanced cockpit, as well as a quick peek under the beefy hood... Oh well, we really cannot have it all.
Some cars do warrant a pristine A/C garage treatment. Others were always meant to be driven. And many others dwell in between. Well, a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 might easily merit the no expenses spared body-off restoration treatment and a plastic bubble afterward. After all, original examples are probably the most sought-after versions of the first-generation pony/muscle car.
On the other hand, this is the virtual realm we are talking about. And the pixel master better known as j.b.cars on social media has concocted a potentially controversial restomod idea about an OG 'Stang and a modern lease of life. And you know what, there is no harm done. This is entirely wishful thinking, so we are just going to indulge!
Since no real-world 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429s have been hurt in the making of this virtual restomod, we welcome the modern GT350/GT500 hints. And, naturally, choose to go directly to the 760-horsepower Shelby top for the sake of the CGI argument. That way, the author’s modernized design gets a healthy supercharged dose of both style and V8 substance.
Naturally, this may not be everyone’s cup of tea. But for a quick edit this sure nails all the right details to call it a respectfully styled restomod. Too bad we did not get any more POVs. A modernized rear would have been great, along with a digitally enhanced cockpit, as well as a quick peek under the beefy hood... Oh well, we really cannot have it all.