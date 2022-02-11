Porsche 911 Singer Turbo Study Now Looks Ready for the Future in Quick Rendering

Widely regarded as one of the most important official names in restomod culture, not just remastered Porsches, Singer Vehicle Design is clearly a legend in the making. With one reimagined 911 after another.
Frankly, many – yours truly included – will even attest that first contact with the restomod niche was made through one of their incredible air-cooled Porsche 911s. As such, no one should deny – or face our wrath – that Singer knows very well how to make an old 964 into a decidedly contemporary apparition.
Their latest creation writes “a new chapter” for the aftermarket outlet. Aptly named Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer Turbo Study, which is a mouthful. This prototype most likely acts as the benchmark of a new 964 template that will “allow each owner to pursue a personal vision for their restoration.”
Complete with lightweight carbon fiber bodywork (in Wolf Blue for the Turbo Study), RWD, a purist six-speed manual transmission, carbon-ceramic brakes, optimized suspension, as well as modern creature comforts and amenities for the interior. Not to mention an evolution of their “Mezger” air-cooled flat-six.
Now upgraded to a 3.8-liter configuration, the iconic mill has twin turbochargers and an electric wastegate, among others. As well as power levels starting from 450 hp. So, one could say that it is thoroughly prepared for a modern lease of life. But how about a futuristic one? Well, that is for the automotive virtual realm to decide.
The reclusive virtual artist only known as j.b.cars on social media has seemingly fallen in love with Singer's latest project. Thus, here is his quick CGI take on the Turbo Study matter, albeit from just a singular POV. Naturally, it focuses on the rear goodies.
And, either in trying to be respectful or because the Singer Turbo Study was already close to restomod 964 perfection, the changes are masterfully subtle. With one blatant exception, of course, which comes in the form of an eye-popping crimson LED taillight bar. Alas, it still looks entirely befitting...
