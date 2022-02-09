Sacrilegious Porsche 993 “SOC” Discards Air-Cooled Legacy for EV Off-Road Charge

Third of its name, the 993 series of Porsche’s legendary 911 nameplate brought a lot of improvements over its predecessor. Sadly, its discontinuation back in 1998 also marked the end of the air-cooled era.
Naturally, purists with a keen eye for contemporary prowess love classic 911, 964, and 993 restomod iterations. Those bring the older models up to 21st-century snuff and continue to offer the same air-cooled legacy. But there is a catch sometimes. Luckily for them, on this occasion, it is just a virtual one.
The pixel master better known as hakosan_design on social media has recently decided to present us with a nifty little idea that will have sticklers running amuck with desperation. It is not so much the thought of a 993 “SOC” (super off-road challenge) that will see them lament the good old 911 days. After all, there are even OEM examples of 911s with neat off-road skills.
And we all know that Porsche is diligently preparing a 992-based “Safari” version, even though officially the company has remained very tight-lipped about it. Instead, the sacrilegious transformation has to do with a switch to a sustainable way of overlanding/4x4 life. However, the little details, as well as the author’s line of thought might persuade a few naysayers to give it a CGI chance.
According to the description, we are dealing with a special EV restomod packing “Extreme E technology in a 90’s Porsche 993 with a little of the retro sci-fi of those days.” With a quirky spare wheel placement, a jacked-up neo-vintage LED look, as well as important digital mods (red dual shocks!), it certainly seems “ready and battery-charged for any super off-road challenge (SOC).”
Unfortunately, no matter how many widebody POVs the artist shares (more are promised to come soon. We will update, of course) this will surely remain merely wishful thinking. This is quite unfortunate because it would have been a blast to see this silently take off into the atmosphere in a cloud of dust.
