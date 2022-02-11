Ferrari F355 Gets Touched by the CGI Stick, Becomes Bedroom Poster Material

Is it OK to refer to the Ferrari F355 as a modern-classic supercar? After all, it did come out in the 1990s as the predecessor of the 360, which became the F430, in turn succeeded by the 458, 488, and F8 Tributo.
Sure, it may not be the most exciting product ever made by the Maranello company, but it does boast a rear mid-engine, rear-wheel drive setup. And that gives it a huge advantage over the regular fast models of the era; well, that and the Prancing Horse logos, obviously.
With just the right amount of tuning, the F355 can become even prettier. Take Jon Sibal’s latest rendering, and you’ll understand what we mean. Shared on his social media, the digital illustrations imagine it in a winter wonderland, with lots of modifications that we totally dig.
Starting with the face, it has new LED headlights and a fat spoiler attached to the bumper. The side skirts have become bulkier too, and speaking of swollen body parts, these also include the fenders. At the opposite end, it sports LED taillights and retains the quad pipes, which have been incorporated into a four-fin diffuser, with extra trim separating it from the bumper.
Further up, it has a bigger ducktail spoiler and the OEM badging below it. The five-spoke alloys somewhat resemble the original ones, but are much wider. Featuring visible rivets, and shod in thin rubber, they do a great job of filling the arches, especially with the presumed air suspension. As far as the digital paint finish goes, the artist gave it a head-turning glittery green, unlike his older take on it, dating back to last fall, which imagined it with the same mods, but in black. Truth be told, we wouldn’t mind owning either of the two, and if we had to choose, then perhaps it would be the green one.
