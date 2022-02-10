Futuristic, Slammed Datsun Z Restomod Flexes Widebody Steroids in Vintage CGI

Among many legendary nameplates, Nissan’s Z car is one icon that transcends many boundaries. For example, the brand limitations, if we remember that it was once a Datsun sports car.
Today, no less than seven generations have passed since Nissan started building and marketing the epic Z cars. Originally sold from 1969, the three-door sports car was known as the Nissan Fairlady Z. But only at home in Japan, whereas many export markets got the Datsun 240Z. It was the same recipe, save for the different branding.
And before turning into the ubiquitous Nissan Z everywhere, there were also subsequent upgrades: 260Z and 280Z. The Nissan S30 first-generation officially lasted until 1978. Alas, some of the unofficial chapters are still being written even today. Including stunningly virtual ones.
For example, Al Yasid, a London, UK-based pixel master better known as al.yasid on social media, has cooked up yet another timeless and fresh CGI transformation. Frankly, this digital project is not only cool in its own right. But also, a breath of fresh air after a string of half-baked creations. And it follows a neat Range Rover Velar that curiously went out of its way to virtually prepare for thorough off-roading.
Now, it seems the CGI expert has continued the unfinished line of thought of his previous, custom Chevy Camaro Z/28 “on steroids.” Albeit this time around he goes for a futuristic JDM twist with a Datsun 200-series Z restomod. One that is deeply slammed into the ground... and somehow that is not even the biggest highlight.
Instead, there is a myriad of blissfully harrowing details that make us profoundly sad. This car is merely wishful thinking. Still, do check out the front aerodynamic goodies. Witness the modern LED touches of the front and rear lights. Or the aero-cover front wheels, which richly contrast the mesh-style ultra-deep-dish rear setup.
Then just agree with the author that indeed, we are dealing with truly mind-bending widebody Datsun “Z-steroids.” There is no other way to put this in a better, more impressive context...
