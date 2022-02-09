The 2022 Singer Turbo Study Isn’t Your Ordinary Air-Cooled Porsche 911 Turbo

Based in Los Angeles, the peeps at Singer Vehicle Design are developing yet another drool-worthy restomod based on the air-cooled 911. This time around, Rob Dickinson and his crew have reimagined the Turbo.
Singer calls this fellow Turbo Study, and even though it’s nothing more than a rendering at press time, Singer is boasting 70-odd reservations.
Rob, who used to front alternative rock band Catherine Wheel back in the day when shoegazing was a thing, says his first-ever ride in a 911 happened in 1976 when he was just 11 years old. That experience “left me dry-mouthed and speechless - it was a black 930 Turbo with red tartan seats.”
“45 years on from that life-changing moment, I’m excited to present the results of our study that aims to capture the awesome thrill of Porsche’s first supercar while also reimagining its performance and refinement. I believe it’s a fitting tribute to a car that changed my life and many others’ lives.”
Dressed in carbon-fiber bodywork augmented with Wolf Blue paintwork, the whale-tailed 964 features two 930-inspired shark fins on the rear fenders, reimagined as intakes that supply air to the six-cylinder boxer engine. The 3.8-liter turbo is obviously intercooled for good measure. Power outputs for the Mezger air-cooled powerplant will start at 450 ponies.
Further improved with electronic wastegates, the six-cylinder lump drives the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. A touring-oriented suspension also needs to be mentioned, along with a carbon-ceramic braking system. If so desired, Singer Vehicle Design may tailor the suspension to a sportier configuration to the detriment of your backside.
Presented in Malibu Sand, the interior feels really special due to tasteful changes over the original. The Black Forest wood accents only add to the specialness of the study, but on the other hand, amenities haven’t been forgotten either. Air conditioning, a phone holder, and electrically-adjustable heated front seats open the list of creature comforts. The rendering also features two branded travel bags that fit nicely out back.
Singer hasn’t mentioned how much their new project costs in base spec.
