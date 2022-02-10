Chromed Silver and Gold, Slammed Chevy El Camino Morphs Into Ritzy “El Dorado”

Everyone, especially automakers, is madly in love with all things crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. But certain cars might still fit the bill and attract a different kind of audience. Even if only virtually.
Just like fashion, the automotive industry sees recurring trends from time to time. With that in mind, no one should discard a return to favor for passenger cars just because the entire world is all the rage about high-riding stuff. Alas, certain niches fit both bills without even knowing it.
For example, the so-called “ute” sector. Vehicles that look like cars (coupes, especially) from the front and half sides. Then curiously morph into bed-carrying heroes, just like any other self-respecting pickup truck. Well, models such as Chevrolet’s legendary El Camino are now extinct. But wouldn’t it be neat to see them revived for modern times?
Alas, this is not the case here. Instead, Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, has a wishful thinking portrayal. One that belongs to a gold digger's early 1900s lair, if you ask us. And, quite unfortunately, it is just a dream. The author explicitly mentioned this belongs in the collection of his renders.
So, regrettably, this is not another of his pre-build visualizations... Sad to say that, really. Frankly, his slammed El Camino (probably a 1980s fifth-generation unit) looks so outrageously cool that probably no one would be against it in the real world. Now, just imagine going down the Las Vegas strip in such a chrome, silver, and gold-lowered El Camino!
Naturally, the restomod creation has been dubbed “El Dorado.” And the Chevy digital project seems complete with all the expected aftermarket goodies. From matching chromed, deep-dish wheels to a squeaky-clean leather-wrapped interior. And from rowdy exhaust tune to a thoroughly slammed attitude. Surely, this would be a real hoot to drive around town as slow as possible...
