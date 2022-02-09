Widebody C5 Corvette With an Overhang Drag Wing, Gets Inspiration From the C5-R

More on this:

1 Corvette C5 Sports Sedan Digitally Mixes Timeless Looks With Space for the Family

2 Tuned C5 Corvette Goes Back to the Future to Show Shelby GT350 What It Can Do

3 Fire-Wrecked C5 Chevy Corvette Is an Example of 120-MPH Street Racing Gone Bad

4 C5 Corvette Z06 1953 Commemorative Edition By AAT Heading To Auction

5 Wittera Corvette C5 Widebody Kit Introduced