Widebody C5 Corvette With an Overhang Drag Wing, Gets Inspiration From the C5-R

With all the noise about the C8 Corvette last year, it’s refreshing to stumble upon a digital rendering that brings the allure of the C5 and the race-inspired spirit of the C5-R GT in one build for the street.
Where do we begin? Well, the artist behind this build is a die-hard lover of Corvettes. Khyzyl Saleem doesn’t just drool over the C5 Corvette like some of us, he owns one. Taking inspiration from the C5-R GT, he came up with an awe-inspiring design that someone can pick up and realistically bring to life.
The result of his imagination is a JDM-style widebody C5 Corvette that sits low and grapples with furry. Perhaps the most eye-catching element of this build is the JDM-style tri-spoke wheels in white. The contrasting red, low chassis, and original C5 lines give it an authentically spicy appeal.
The C5 is a curvy car, and you’ve got to thank the artist for retaining them on this build. To complement the low chassis, the widebody fenders pop up from the side, intertwining with the Corvette body lines giving it a slightly OEM appeal. The rear fenders extend back, forming a cool over-hang rear ducktail.
The exhaust placement is at the side like a Mercedes SLR McLaren, for that extra exhaust sound. Thankfully it pops out just enough - anything crazier would have completely taken a different turn.
It's impossible to miss the thick rear-end black panel, with the dual-paired Corvette taillamps contrasting the red tone of the build. Below, a carbon fiber diffuser hangs low, further enforcing its gravitating chassis.
You’ve got to love the frontal C5-R integration of the splitter into the bumper that oozes JDM race culture. The hood is quite different from the rest of the car. The top vent design resembles black carbon vented hoods ,popular with 3rd generation Subaru WRX STIs. It should be super-aggressive, but it surprisingly blends in with the rest of the build. I must admit, it would look neat on an RX-7 FD.
