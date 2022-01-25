Slammed Chevy Nova SS Flaunts Snow White Attire and “Hub Cap” Deep Dishes

What makes it really interesting about the automotive world’s virtual artists is that you never know when their imaginative work might become real. With a few exceptions, though.
Some pixel masters are content with their digital creations being part of the forever wishful thinking category. Others rose to such fame they now work with established outlets or social media stars, like Khyzyl Saleem (aka the_kyza) and Ken Block’s Hoonigan collaborations. And a few dabble in between, giving us both their CGI visions and virtual presentations of great real-world projects to come.
Such is the case with Emmanuel Brito, the pixel master better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who has another Chevy Nova digital creation that will soon become reality. Fans of his digital exploits know very well this CGI expert has a passion for cool Fox Body Mustangs and neat little Novas. Or perhaps that’s just a consequence of his client’s requests.
After all, we have also seen freshly slammed Chevy C10 trucks or even a few instances of widebody JDM love. All we know is that right now the virtual third generation (1968-1974 model years) Chevrolet Nova Super Sport was done exactly like this at the behest of the owner. Who will then proudly put into real-world restomod practice the imagined all-white original-style looks. We almost said leaks...
Anyway, the description will clear the mystery about our “mistake.” As for the Chevy Nova SS, it sure looks like a car that’s been prepared for Snow White (and its seven CGI dwarfs), given the all-white attire. Naturally, the slammed attitude and huge rear tires fit the performance picture just perfectly.
Along with the clear stand-out in any crowd feature: the matching white deep-dish aftermarket wheels that have a decidedly vintage “hub cap” vibe. Unfortunately, there is no word about what will soon power the Chevy Nova SS beast... We suggest something quirky – like a Coyote V8 – as opposed to a traditional LS swap!
Such is the case with Emmanuel Brito, the pixel master better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who has another Chevy Nova digital creation that will soon become reality. Fans of his digital exploits know very well this CGI expert has a passion for cool Fox Body Mustangs and neat little Novas. Or perhaps that’s just a consequence of his client’s requests.
After all, we have also seen freshly slammed Chevy C10 trucks or even a few instances of widebody JDM love. All we know is that right now the virtual third generation (1968-1974 model years) Chevrolet Nova Super Sport was done exactly like this at the behest of the owner. Who will then proudly put into real-world restomod practice the imagined all-white original-style looks. We almost said leaks...
Anyway, the description will clear the mystery about our “mistake.” As for the Chevy Nova SS, it sure looks like a car that’s been prepared for Snow White (and its seven CGI dwarfs), given the all-white attire. Naturally, the slammed attitude and huge rear tires fit the performance picture just perfectly.
Along with the clear stand-out in any crowd feature: the matching white deep-dish aftermarket wheels that have a decidedly vintage “hub cap” vibe. Unfortunately, there is no word about what will soon power the Chevy Nova SS beast... We suggest something quirky – like a Coyote V8 – as opposed to a traditional LS swap!