Maserati-AMG MC20 GT Black Series Looks Like a Euro Mid-Engine V8 Response to Z06

Personal style is key to wide recognition, everywhere. Including the automotive world’s virtual artist realm, if our own two cents are allowed. And sometimes it takes a while to acknowledge that.
Some pixel masters create such outrageous digital projects they do not even bother to give out their real-life names. Such was traditionally the case with the CGI expert better known as superrenderscars on social media. Until a string of other creations interrupted the naturally controversial order of mashups.
The virtual artist gave us cool Ferrari Purosangue camouflaged prototype to unofficial production guise transformations. Those kept giving us mixed feelings, we admit. There were also reborn or modernized iconic nameplates to discuss. As well as a roster of new POVs for previous digital ideas to keep us entertained.
But it seems that nothing beats this outlet’s mashups. So, in a cool return to form, here is something European and exotic to possibly serve as a completely hypothetical answer to GM’s C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 record-breaking mid-engine V8 genius strike. Or not... that’s up to the general public.
Anyway, they say that Maserati’s MC20 lives up to the Italian supercar hype, complete with character and poise, as well as a superbly-tuned mid-engine twin-turbo V6. But perhaps there are not enough cylinders. Others also believe the overpriced Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series to be an absolute track king.
But perhaps some might believe it’s just like any other McLaren, only with the flat-plane crank V8 mounted up front. Anyway, there is a virtual answer to the whole American Z06 conundrum. A completely wishful thinking Maserati-AMG MC20 GT Black Series mashup – that is the name we came up with, as the author asked everyone to baptize it.
Somehow, this does not feel outrageous at all, although it’s only natural to imagine that Maserati might never work with Mercedes-AMG. Yet, it feels so mid-engine FPC V8 fresh, as well as an interesting CGI jab at America’s supercar wonder!
