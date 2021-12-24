Audi RS 2 Avant Morphs Into Widebody Ski DTM Concept to Hoon a Winter Wonderland

We all know that after playing JDM with Subaru and Americana with Ford, Ken Block is now gracefully hitting the Old Continent with some Hoonigan love. But even though it’s an Audi, this virtual project is not for him.
It is only natural for the Gymkhana master to leave some Audi quattro breathing space to others. After all, he just showed alongside the German automaker they can still build rally cars like they used to. As such, we are eagerly awaiting to see what tricks he’s got up his sleeve in the new S1 Hoonitron concept, a spiritual successor to the bloody fantastic Group B Audi Quattro.
Interestingly, if Pikes Peak hypothetically had a ski slope at the end of the towering road course, perhaps Ken Block would have been better off with this virtual RS 2 Avant reinterpretation. But there is none there (anymore), and as such the digital artist better known as the_kyza on social media has decided to potentially fulfill someone else’s insane ski/DTM/SEMA four-ringed dream (or is it a nightmare?!).
That one would be – without actually knowing it – the other crazy half of Hoonigan Industries. Exactly as you guessed it, Khyzyl Saleem has envisioned this white station wagon concept for Brian Scotto, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Hoonigan. He’s basically Ken Block’s right-hand man and is also the Creative Director behind the legendary Gymkhana series.
According to the CGI expert, it would be only fitting for Scotto to join Ken Block’s Audi party with something LTO of his own. We are not sure if this concept would be his cup of tea, but it seems the artist is pretty confident we might all be able to convince him to “build this (in less than one year).”
Perhaps complete with those cool skis perched on top of what was probably an unsuspecting 1994-1995 Audi RS 2 Avant. Now it’s a bonkers winter-matched slammed concept with an ultra-widebody kit. One modeled after an old Audi 80 quattro DTM prototype and packing a cool set of Rotiform ROC-H wheels with Aerodiscs in the front.
