One-Off BMW X7 Pickup Gets CGI Off-Road Edition, Now Finally Makes Total Sense

In an automotive world where Ram trucks pack Hellcat power or 2022 Defenders become custom Convertibles and no one raises an eyebrow, why not something like a BMW X7 pickup? Especially when it’s able to (digitally) fight off the Ford F-150 Raptor.
Back in 2019, BMW Motorrad’s annual new product event introduction got a surprise guest star. A one-off pickup truck based on the flagship BMW X7. It looked like a land yacht and was narrowly capable of fooling around with a BMW GS motorcycle in the woodgrain bed.
Although not intended for production, it’s not an idea as crazy as it may seem. After all, over in America, people are quickly snatching off the lot 2021 Ram 1500 TRXs with over 700 horsepower and a Hellcat engine under the hood. And then jump it, get it as dirty as possible, carry or tow all sorts of things, or even go tailgating with it.
But perhaps scared off by Mercedes-Benz's X-Class fiasco, they branded it as a cool one-off and called it a day. Now there’s one virtual artist that might have figured out a way for a BMW X7 pickup to be 100% logical. Siim Parn, the Estonia-based pixel master better known as spdesignsest, remembered BMW Motorrad's wild party from 2019 and came up with a sensible twist.
Probably inspired by the off-road qualities of the GS motorcycle residing in the back, the CGI expert decided to make the X7 pickup worthy of a hypothetical Off-Road Edition. And that’s a stroke of genius if you care for our two cents. Just imagine the possible settings.
How about a premium pickup truck that’s as stylish and luxurious as a BMW X7 sport utility vehicle and then also capable of ducking it out with the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor when involved in a dune-bashing party. Or perhaps, even challenge the mighty Ram 1500 TRX if BMW then cared to make an M GmbH version?
Although not intended for production, it’s not an idea as crazy as it may seem. After all, over in America, people are quickly snatching off the lot 2021 Ram 1500 TRXs with over 700 horsepower and a Hellcat engine under the hood. And then jump it, get it as dirty as possible, carry or tow all sorts of things, or even go tailgating with it.
But perhaps scared off by Mercedes-Benz's X-Class fiasco, they branded it as a cool one-off and called it a day. Now there’s one virtual artist that might have figured out a way for a BMW X7 pickup to be 100% logical. Siim Parn, the Estonia-based pixel master better known as spdesignsest, remembered BMW Motorrad's wild party from 2019 and came up with a sensible twist.
Probably inspired by the off-road qualities of the GS motorcycle residing in the back, the CGI expert decided to make the X7 pickup worthy of a hypothetical Off-Road Edition. And that’s a stroke of genius if you care for our two cents. Just imagine the possible settings.
How about a premium pickup truck that’s as stylish and luxurious as a BMW X7 sport utility vehicle and then also capable of ducking it out with the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor when involved in a dune-bashing party. Or perhaps, even challenge the mighty Ram 1500 TRX if BMW then cared to make an M GmbH version?