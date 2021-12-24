Kia Sorento Enjoys Some Sporty Pizzazz for Extra Character

Kia and sister-company Hyundai have basically reinvented themselves, and their lineups are no longer bland. They have more models on sale than ever before and several in the pipeline, most of which will tap into the electric segments.
One key nameplate that has been constantly upgraded over the last two decades is the Sorento. The midsize crossover is currently in its fourth generation, and, if you ask us, has never looked better. But you know what would make it even more appealing from a visual standpoint? A tuning job.
Several companies have different upgrades for the new-gen Sorento in their portfolios, but if you want to make yours look like the one pictured above, then you should brace yourself for lots of web surfing, as it is not exactly real. In fact, it’s doesn’t exist outside the digital realm, where it was taken by Kelsonik, using some proper pixel-rearranging skills.
The red body and black accents, together with the Y-spoke wheels that spin around the red brake calipers, somewhat make it look like the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk’s smaller Korean cousin. At least that’s what this writer thought about it when he first saw it.
As for the actual changes, these are both discreet and significant at the same time. It sports blacked-out upper and lower grills, darkened headlights, and deleted chrome trim. It also rides closer to the ground and has privacy windows.
Should anyone decide to make their new-gen Sorento look like this, then a power boost is a must to honor the looks. And it won’t set them back a fortune either, because it can be done by tampering with the engine software and replacing the air filter and exhaust system. Those who are into more extreme stuff don’t need any tips, as they probably know what they are doing.
Now, you know how we feel about this red Sorento, but what do you think about it?
