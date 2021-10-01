Ken Block Lives Ultimate Petrol Head Dream, Rips Iconic and Secretive Rally Audis

We have been on an incredible journey alongside Ken Block ever since he first changed the face of automotive online content with his original Gymkhana. And now he’s opening a completely new chapter. With rips, of course!
Ever since Ken Block announced his partnership with Ford (his second major manufacturer after Subaru) ended, the fan base has been eagerly awaiting to see what comes next. The mystery was solved a couple of weeks ago, when the professional driver, co-founder of DC Shoes, and co-owner of Hoonigan Industries (HHIC – Head Hoonigan in Charge) signed up with Audi.
It’s not astonishing when you come to think about it. First was Japanese rally legend Subaru to make Ken Block’s acquaintance with the JDM part of the automotive car culture. Then it was up to Ford to give the American... an American motorsport partner with powerful heritage. Now he’s again traveling to another continent, with his latest trip taking him and his friends/co-workers to Germany.
He's there to visit the Ingolstadt-based headquarters of Audi... and not only. So, after the first part of his new epic journey when he tried both ICE and EV wonders, it’s time for some quattro fun stuff at Audi Tradition, the company’s nondescript office building that’s actually a secret lair for past glory vehicles.
After the initial amazement moment, the fun stuff kicks off at the 2:50 mark when the guys reach the designated parking area for “quattro only.” There, Ken Block and the pack somehow convince their host (from the 4:55 mark) that it’s a wise idea to let him drive two of the most important assets in the building.
Those would be “Walter Röhrl’s Monte Carlo winning Group B Sport Quattro S1 E2” land missile, as well as the ultra-secret Group S prototype car. By the way, it’s mentioned that just five other people drove the latter before Ken Block... And of course, he has no problem hooning them both from the 8:35 mark at a local airbase!
