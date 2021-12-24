C8 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Unofficially Joins the Stingray and Z06 Mid-Engine Party

It has been a while since we last saw a camouflaged prototype of GM’s C8 Corvette and that’s probably because winter is slowing down assessment procedures. Luckily, virtual artists do not worry about adverse conditions.
The last time we saw and listened to a mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette prototype was around the same time General Motors was still building some additional hype. It was not about the tested vehicle, but rather the impending introduction of the eagerly-awaited 2023 Corvette Z06 naturally-aspirated record-breaking track and street weapon.
Now that the insanity surrounding the widebody version has toned down a little, fans of the mid-engine C8 generation are starting to focus on different stuff. With freezing temperatures and snow/ice coming to plague the Northern Hemisphere, it’s easy to understand why prototypes of future Corvettes are not hitting the roads anymore.
Of course, there are always solutions to fulfill one’s cravings. And, luckily, virtual artists need not worry about nature's desires. As such, they can easily imagine what comes next from the comfort of their CGI studio. And, fortunately, that’s exactly what happened with Peter Chilelli, the CGI expert behind the Fast Pixels digital art brand.
He is quickly turning into a darling of the MidEngineCorvetteForum C8 aficionados and this time around he resolved to present his unofficial point-of-view regarding the next mid-engine sports car hero: Chevy’s Corvette E-Ray. It is another true-to-life depiction that uses elements from the new Z06 release and twists them according to his will to better suit the hybrid E-Ray predictions.
As such, the most important digital changes occurred at the front and on the sides of the Corvette. For example, the frunk gets a couple of additional vents, while the profile includes stylish seven-spoke wheels and the mandatory E-Ray badges to make sure everyone knows this is no Z06. All in all, not a bad effort, but do take this with a pinch of salt as Chevy might have something else in mind...
