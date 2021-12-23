2022 Subaru WRX Cleans Up Its Rally Act, Lands Street JDM Tune In Quick Rendering

Although few things are universal, everybody seems to agree the second-generation 2022 Subaru WRX all-wheel-drive compact sports sedan has arrived with a deeply questionable design. Naturally, that’s a godsend for automotive virtual artists.
Of course, the first order on the menu was to imagine it doing some WRX STi business. In all positions and from all angles. Then, with a few notable exceptions, pixel masters seemingly decided the best course of action was to disregard the Impreza and WRC (World Rally Championship) legacy altogether.
The latest to join the street JDM tuning party is – believe it or not – Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media. Owner of an extremely specific rendering style, this CGI expert is not exactly what one would call a digital JDM aficionado. But that does not mean he will not play with members of the elite car culture from time to time.
Sometimes with decidedly outrageous results. Not the case with this virtual reinterpretation of the 2022 WRX, though. And he didn’t even bother to come up with an elaborate background or a cool setting, hence the mention that he’s doing a “quick one.” Which, by the way, is based on the Japanese-spec 2022 Subaru WRX S4, not the American market version. Probably just to complete the JDM atmosphere.
Anyway, the 2022 WRX goes through very subtle changes. The ubiquitous World Rally Blue Subie gets a few modifications designed to make it virtually minimalistic. For example, the wheel wells get color-matched to the body (and brake calipers, if we are not mistaken). Meanwhile, the legendary bronze wheels are nowhere to be seen, swapped with a set of blacked-out Volk Racing TE37 wheels.
Naturally, the street JDM looks would not be complete without properly disregarding the WRC heritage. Hence, the 2022 WRX has been laid out closer to the ground via a hypothetical lower ride height suspension assembly. All in all, not bad for such a quick rendering job.
