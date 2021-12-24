2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Fights Water, Ice, Snow to Trailer-Prove Its Winter Mettle

With the Raptor R and the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX just around the corner, people need to know if the “regular” 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor can hold a candle to them. Especially in adverse conditions.
Now that winter is almost heavily upon us in most parts of the Northern Hemisphere, it is probably the best time of the year to see if the iconic desert-running pickup truck will compromise when out of its element. And by that, we mean to find out if puddles of water, ice, and snowy grass along with a 7,000-pound (3,175 kg) trailer can throw it off its regular game.
Howard and Stephen Elmer, the hosts for today’s review, are part of the father and sons' team that make up the Truck King channel on YouTube. Anyone who follows their Canadian wilderness exploits knows very well these folks are not afraid to tackle nature’s elements with their test vehicles. Everyone else, brace yourselves, this is going to get dirty and quickly.
The first part includes the traditional “Ford’s F-150 Raptor needs no introduction” so the walkaround comes swiftly from the 0:53 mark. They have on the playing field an F-150 Raptor 37, meaning it’s equipped with chunky 37-inch tires and upgraded suspension components. Everything can still be seen clearly because the guys have just bought a steel ramp to showcase the underside of every truck they test from now on.
There, one might find a total of five skid plates, along with Blue Oval’s “Trombone” trick to make the powertrain setup sound better. It is still no hulking V8 like in the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, and the comparison with Stellantis’ all-mighty truck king will not be over there.
From the 6:10 mark comes the fun part, after they also test the Pro Power Onboard system to light up the shop. From then on, the review details are of second importance, frankly. The Raptor takes center stage instead as it tries to prove its mettle against a typical off-road situation for Canada’s South Ontario: an unmaintained road that runs through a farm field.
Quite the opposite compared to a desert setting, though, as it comes complete with huge potholes that became puddles of water and ice. And that’s not all folks, because we should not forget this is still a work truck, after all. So, the guys also carry out their usual 7k lbs. trailer procedures from the 11:04 mark, including discussing the wife-like Ford nannies (17:35) and putting it through a zero to 60 mph acceleration test... with the massive load still attached to the tow hook!
