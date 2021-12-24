Mariah Carey Goes to the Drive-Thru, and It’s Exactly What You’d Expect

Few other celebrities, be they male or female, know how to diva like Mariah Carey. The iconic singer, songwriter and occasional actress takes pride in her diva-tude, so there’s a lot of that in her most recent trip to the McDonald’s drive-thru.
A regular run to the drive-thru for the likes of us usually involves comfy sweats and the ever-reliable daily and gobbling down the delicious but unhealthy food in a nearby parking lot. No matter what they tell us, celebrities, they’re not like us. Mariah Carey won’t even deign to pretend she’s a regular human being, and that’s why we all love her: she owns her inner diva and she’s unapologetic for it.
So how does a drive-thru run look like for Mimi, the second Queen of Christmas after Virgin Mary (her words, not ours)? The short answer is that it looks like covert PR. The long answer is that it looks like a glimpse into the world of the rich, where the daily driver is a luxury mini-van and you get to act like you’re one of the people for a few minutes, while dressed to the nines and in full hair and makeup. You don’t get to eat fast food, though.
Mariah took her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, to a short drive around Aspen the other day, in the luxury van she uses for transportation. We get a good look at the interior, as well as at Monroe’s ability to do voice acting, as she pretends to be an older lady who gets her order confused at the drive-thru. We also get a look at Mariah inside the establishment, trying to order a hamburger, asking to see the management (but not in a Karen way), and exchanging pleasantries and posing with staff.
Mariah recently partnered with McDonald’s for the Christmas special the Mariah Menu, so this is actually PR for it. The singer insists the visit was “spontaneous” and “unplanned,” which could be true but is probably not. Still, it’s a fun way to catch up with the Queen this Christmas and to relate to her on some level, if only by deceiving ourselves that Mariah too goes to the drive-thru to indulge on fatty foods and Coke.
