Hybrid C8 Corvette E-Ray Sounds Almost Muted Compared to the Z06

More on this:

1 Garage-Kept 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Flexes Old-School Customization, Low Mileage

2 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Will Be Shown on October 26

3 Saved After 45 Years: Documented 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Comes with Incredible History

4 The American Sports Car that Never Gave Up and Never Surrendered

5 C8 Corvette Z06 HTC Masterfully Rendered, Coupe Will Premiere Later This Month