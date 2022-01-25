Fresh Buick Regal T-Type Digitally Returns to Life, Makes Avista Concept Look Smug

Produced in North America with a short late 2000s interruption for the 1973 to 2020 model years, Buick’s Regal is yet another victim of the world’s CUV transformation. Yet, it secretly lives on.
We all know that just like Ford’s Lincoln upscale competitor, Buick is today entirely focused on crossover SUVs at home in the United States. Yet both brands still have a fruitful passenger life in other markets, such as China. There, models like the legendary Regal continue their real-world story.
Naturally, that probably makes a lot of people envious of GM’s decision to abandon the nameplate in North America. Some even have the power to do something, especially if they have a special connection with the nameplate. Such as Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who has yet another quick transformational reel for a CGI project.
This time with a personal twist. After all, the graphic designer is not only deeply passionate about photoshopped 1980s and 1990s classics (especially of the coupe variety) or an ardent General Motors G-body fan. He is also the proud owner of a real 1986 Buick Regal T-Type. So, it was only logical to imagine a modern one.
The Buick Regal has lived a fruitful life in North America, irrespective of what detractors might say. It has been through six generations and countless interesting versions. Everyone will point out the legendary GNX – aka the Regal Grand National Experimental. But that does not mean others were any less cool. Such as the aforementioned T-Type, which was a renamed Sport Coupe that first appeared in the Regal lineup back in 1983.
Now, the CGI expert has decided to imagine a potential modern revival. Not just any kind of Regal T-Type though, given the personal connection. Instead, the pixel master chose Buick’s 2016 North American International Auto Show Avista hardtop coupe as the fresh starting base. And he morphed it into something that would bridge the past and present into an (unfortunately) wishful thinking future.
Naturally, that probably makes a lot of people envious of GM’s decision to abandon the nameplate in North America. Some even have the power to do something, especially if they have a special connection with the nameplate. Such as Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who has yet another quick transformational reel for a CGI project.
This time with a personal twist. After all, the graphic designer is not only deeply passionate about photoshopped 1980s and 1990s classics (especially of the coupe variety) or an ardent General Motors G-body fan. He is also the proud owner of a real 1986 Buick Regal T-Type. So, it was only logical to imagine a modern one.
The Buick Regal has lived a fruitful life in North America, irrespective of what detractors might say. It has been through six generations and countless interesting versions. Everyone will point out the legendary GNX – aka the Regal Grand National Experimental. But that does not mean others were any less cool. Such as the aforementioned T-Type, which was a renamed Sport Coupe that first appeared in the Regal lineup back in 1983.
Now, the CGI expert has decided to imagine a potential modern revival. Not just any kind of Regal T-Type though, given the personal connection. Instead, the pixel master chose Buick’s 2016 North American International Auto Show Avista hardtop coupe as the fresh starting base. And he morphed it into something that would bridge the past and present into an (unfortunately) wishful thinking future.