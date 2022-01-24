Dodge Challenger 392 Shaker With Matching CGI Trailer Is Ready for Any Trip

Even though some detractors might say it’s too ancient for its own good, Dodge’s third-generation Challenger proves there is still life in the old dog yet. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Surprise, surprise. Not long ago, Mopar aficionados rejoiced to find out Dodge’s Challenger took home the 2021 sales crown against its eternal Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro rivals. As such, it is no wonder that we are seeing so many virtual reinterpretations on the subject.
One pixel master has a knack for very cool muscle car twists and turns of the Challenger variety. And although it is still winter, Timothy Adry Emmanuel – the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media – has got us covered for challenging summer road trips.
So, after recently presenting “Bubble Top Kitty,” a modern Kustom Kulture Challenger with a brazen supercharger setup and an insane interior under the virtual glass domes, here is another interesting Dodge to digitally chew on. And it’s potentially even harder to digest... both literally and figuratively.
This time around, the Burgundy and White-striped Challenger is a bit tamer. What we have here is a 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker that presumably keeps its 485-horsepower credentials intact. It looks properly combined with the T/A 392 Widebody, but not much else is going on. Well, except for the fact this Challenger that’s “so heavy and big like a boat” also has a matching trailer attached to its back.
As insane as this may look, it’s a very cool idea for the upcoming summer road trips if our own two cents are allowed. Besides, the author is also presenting a few use case scenarios for those who think such a combination would be useless. And we agree with the CGI expert’s assessment this could also work out as a modern homage to “classic Tri-Five Chevys hauling a custom camping trailer with the same theme.”
One pixel master has a knack for very cool muscle car twists and turns of the Challenger variety. And although it is still winter, Timothy Adry Emmanuel – the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media – has got us covered for challenging summer road trips.
So, after recently presenting “Bubble Top Kitty,” a modern Kustom Kulture Challenger with a brazen supercharger setup and an insane interior under the virtual glass domes, here is another interesting Dodge to digitally chew on. And it’s potentially even harder to digest... both literally and figuratively.
This time around, the Burgundy and White-striped Challenger is a bit tamer. What we have here is a 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker that presumably keeps its 485-horsepower credentials intact. It looks properly combined with the T/A 392 Widebody, but not much else is going on. Well, except for the fact this Challenger that’s “so heavy and big like a boat” also has a matching trailer attached to its back.
As insane as this may look, it’s a very cool idea for the upcoming summer road trips if our own two cents are allowed. Besides, the author is also presenting a few use case scenarios for those who think such a combination would be useless. And we agree with the CGI expert’s assessment this could also work out as a modern homage to “classic Tri-Five Chevys hauling a custom camping trailer with the same theme.”