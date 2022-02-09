Lexus IS 350 Sportwagon Dreams of Better F Sport Estate Days in Swanky Rendering

The United States and China buyers probably disagree that station wagon versions are sometimes better than regular sedans. However, estate variants might prove successful across European or Australian regions. Even luxury ones.
Just for the sake of a quick example, one can examine Tesla’s U.S. (and partially) China-focused model lineup. There are a couple of sedans and a couple of SUVs, as well as an upcoming truck. And no station wagon version in sight, although it would not be without fans.
Alas, some automotive virtual artists do not care about conventions, especially if they happen to love that particular, family-oriented body style. Such is the case with Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media. He is back into old “Touring the world!” habits with yet another cool SW reinterpretation.
And it is one about a brand that clearly has America in its sights. The Lexus IS compact executive sedan has been around since 1999 and has only lived its life across three generations. While the original IS was also derived as a five-door estate to please European buyers, Lexus has subsequently abandoned the attempts. And is now only selling the traditional sedan body form since the 2013 introduction of the third iteration.
That does not mean anyone cannot dream of better station wagon days. In the artist’s usual near-reality CGI form, of course. By the way, this is not the first time we have witnessed the latest IS turn into a swanky estate. The first time it almost looked like it was ready for a ritzy V8 F Sport Performance life...
This time around, though, it arrives in “stock” IS 350 F Sport form. The Sportwagon transformation is perfectly seamless and anyone unfamiliar with this artist’s CGI transformations might swear this car also exists in real life. Alas, it is merely wishful thinking, unfortunately!
Alas, some automotive virtual artists do not care about conventions, especially if they happen to love that particular, family-oriented body style. Such is the case with Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media. He is back into old “Touring the world!” habits with yet another cool SW reinterpretation.
And it is one about a brand that clearly has America in its sights. The Lexus IS compact executive sedan has been around since 1999 and has only lived its life across three generations. While the original IS was also derived as a five-door estate to please European buyers, Lexus has subsequently abandoned the attempts. And is now only selling the traditional sedan body form since the 2013 introduction of the third iteration.
That does not mean anyone cannot dream of better station wagon days. In the artist’s usual near-reality CGI form, of course. By the way, this is not the first time we have witnessed the latest IS turn into a swanky estate. The first time it almost looked like it was ready for a ritzy V8 F Sport Performance life...
This time around, though, it arrives in “stock” IS 350 F Sport form. The Sportwagon transformation is perfectly seamless and anyone unfamiliar with this artist’s CGI transformations might swear this car also exists in real life. Alas, it is merely wishful thinking, unfortunately!