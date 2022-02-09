2024 Ram 1200 Prepares to Wipe Fullback Shame and Digitally Fight 2023 Ranger

Ford and Volkswagen are preparing to storm the global pickup truck market with newly partnered generations for Ranger and Amarok. So, a measured response must be drawn. From all directions.
Not too soon from now and in late 2022, European buyers will see the order books opened for securing a new Ford Ranger from sometime early 2023. That is quite a long time. Especially since the all-new iteration was presented last November. Well, perhaps they just want to give partner VW all the time needed to prepare its Amarok sibling for prime time.
But that also means there is more research and development time for rivals as well. Case in point, not long ago, we noticed there is a 2023 Mitsubishi Triton/L200 mule running around, as it was spied in the winter’s snow. And that probably got people thinking. With a Stellantis twist.
Remember, the iconic Japanese pickup truck has also been derived into a sibling from another major automaker group – the short-lived (2016-2019) Fiat Fullback. And the latter was also sold as the Ram 1200 in certain countries. Something that Kleber Silva, a Barueri, Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on Behance, is well aware of.
This is not the first time we have seen his new interpretation of a next-generation Ram 1200. Unlike the past one, which imagined it shrinking down to Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz unibody compact dimensions, we have a feeling this one is potentially more traditional. In the mechanical, Triton/L200-inspired sense.
Otherwise, the pixel master proposes a quirky split-headlight design to stand out in the compact/mid-size pickup truck crowd. It is not unheard of, since the new Mitsu is also using the styling, whereas even Stellantis’ models famously loved it. And then discarded it if we remember the KL Jeep Cherokee ways.
Well, only time will tell if a new Ram 1200 will be reborn to wipe the shame of the Fullback name. And if the model keeps with mid-size pickup tradition or goes down the novel unibody compact route...
But that also means there is more research and development time for rivals as well. Case in point, not long ago, we noticed there is a 2023 Mitsubishi Triton/L200 mule running around, as it was spied in the winter’s snow. And that probably got people thinking. With a Stellantis twist.
Remember, the iconic Japanese pickup truck has also been derived into a sibling from another major automaker group – the short-lived (2016-2019) Fiat Fullback. And the latter was also sold as the Ram 1200 in certain countries. Something that Kleber Silva, a Barueri, Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on Behance, is well aware of.
This is not the first time we have seen his new interpretation of a next-generation Ram 1200. Unlike the past one, which imagined it shrinking down to Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz unibody compact dimensions, we have a feeling this one is potentially more traditional. In the mechanical, Triton/L200-inspired sense.
Otherwise, the pixel master proposes a quirky split-headlight design to stand out in the compact/mid-size pickup truck crowd. It is not unheard of, since the new Mitsu is also using the styling, whereas even Stellantis’ models famously loved it. And then discarded it if we remember the KL Jeep Cherokee ways.
Well, only time will tell if a new Ram 1200 will be reborn to wipe the shame of the Fullback name. And if the model keeps with mid-size pickup tradition or goes down the novel unibody compact route...