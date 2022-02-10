2023 Chevy Impala Gets New Digital Lease on Life as America's Large Sedan

Most new car buyers only want crossovers, SUVs, and pickups today, so that’s what the biggest names in the industry are focusing on, albeit at the expense of traditional sedans, and other body styles that used to be popular.
There is literally a high-rider for every job today, from taking the kids to school and doing grocery runs to embarking on a cross-country journey, hitting the drag strip, and even the local racetrack.
But there was a time when such a frenzy was simply unimaginable, and we bet that certain people would have used their large sedans to quietly get rid of any evidence, subsequent to taking care of the problem in an illegal manner.
And speaking of such models, we cannot forget the Chevrolet Impala, which was dropped after the 2020 model year, and neither can Jlord8, who set out to imagine what it could’ve been by using the Cadillac CT6 as a blank canvas. The premium four-door retains its overall shape, and sports a new face, borrowed from the tenth-gen Impala.
Things such as the headlights, grille, and lower side bumper trim came from the demised sedan, and so did the badges on the front doors, and C pillars. The taillights appear to have been inspired by the ones of the Impala too, whereas the profile soldiers on from the Caddy, save for the door handles, and side mirrors, which are different, and the dedicated badging on the front fenders that was dropped.
Such a model would inevitably be compatible with the entire powertrain family of its premium sibling, including the punchy twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8. However, in case you forgot, the CT6 was dropped from the brand’s U.S. lineup too, and since sedans have lost significant ground to high-riders, don’t hold your breath for a new Impala any time soon.
But there was a time when such a frenzy was simply unimaginable, and we bet that certain people would have used their large sedans to quietly get rid of any evidence, subsequent to taking care of the problem in an illegal manner.
And speaking of such models, we cannot forget the Chevrolet Impala, which was dropped after the 2020 model year, and neither can Jlord8, who set out to imagine what it could’ve been by using the Cadillac CT6 as a blank canvas. The premium four-door retains its overall shape, and sports a new face, borrowed from the tenth-gen Impala.
Things such as the headlights, grille, and lower side bumper trim came from the demised sedan, and so did the badges on the front doors, and C pillars. The taillights appear to have been inspired by the ones of the Impala too, whereas the profile soldiers on from the Caddy, save for the door handles, and side mirrors, which are different, and the dedicated badging on the front fenders that was dropped.
Such a model would inevitably be compatible with the entire powertrain family of its premium sibling, including the punchy twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8. However, in case you forgot, the CT6 was dropped from the brand’s U.S. lineup too, and since sedans have lost significant ground to high-riders, don’t hold your breath for a new Impala any time soon.