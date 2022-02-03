World's Most Expensive Donk, a 1971 Chevy Impala, Sells for Ridiculous Sum

More on this:

1 Blown Chevy Impala Drags 'Vert Donk Sibling for the First Big Wheel Title in 2022

2 1971 Chevrolet Impala on 26s Is One Dope Donk That Touches on the Bling-Ness

3 1974 Chevrolet Caprice Donk Is Darker Than Night Itself

4 1971 Chevy Impala 'Vert Goes Mega-Donk With 383 Swap to Supercharged LT5 and 26s

5 Tesla Model Y Drag Races World's Fastest Donk, Instantly Regrets Decision