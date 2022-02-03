World's Most Expensive Donk, a 1971 Chevy Impala, Sells for Ridiculous Sum

Those who are into the donk car sub-culture are probably pulling their hair whenever they hear and see the term associated with all sorts of cars riding on big wheels. However, only the 1971 to 1976 Chevrolet Caprice and Impala, with the obvious mods, are donks, and you are about to see a very fine one.
Made in 1971, it is a Chevy Impala, finished in a beautiful shade of dark red. The exterior is decorated with chrome trim, and it has some special badges on the front fenders, hinting at the LS magic happening under the hood.
More on that in a few moments, but first, we have to mention the multi-spoke rose gold wheels, which provide an interesting contrast to the body and burgundy rag top.
Before opening the door to inspect the interior, we will pop the trunk open to take a look at the four subwoofers, linked to additional speakers inside, and a modern infotainment system. Fine leather upholstery adorns the cockpit, and it can be found on the dashboard, seats, door cards, pillars, and steering wheel, whose design replicates the pattern of the alloys. There are also a few custom touches that the next owner will have to replace or remove altogether.
As for the firepower, it is supplied by a 427 LS6. Assisted by a supercharger, the Chevy big-block engine is said to kick out in the region of 250 hp and there is, apparently, room for improvement, should the new person whose name is written on the dotted line crave for more.
Now, as we already mentioned, this 1971 Impala just changed hands for a jaw-dropping sum: $275,000 to be more precise. This is reportedly a record for donks, according to the video embedded down below, which shows the car from multiple angles.
More on that in a few moments, but first, we have to mention the multi-spoke rose gold wheels, which provide an interesting contrast to the body and burgundy rag top.
Before opening the door to inspect the interior, we will pop the trunk open to take a look at the four subwoofers, linked to additional speakers inside, and a modern infotainment system. Fine leather upholstery adorns the cockpit, and it can be found on the dashboard, seats, door cards, pillars, and steering wheel, whose design replicates the pattern of the alloys. There are also a few custom touches that the next owner will have to replace or remove altogether.
As for the firepower, it is supplied by a 427 LS6. Assisted by a supercharger, the Chevy big-block engine is said to kick out in the region of 250 hp and there is, apparently, room for improvement, should the new person whose name is written on the dotted line crave for more.
Now, as we already mentioned, this 1971 Impala just changed hands for a jaw-dropping sum: $275,000 to be more precise. This is reportedly a record for donks, according to the video embedded down below, which shows the car from multiple angles.