Two-Door Nissan Skyline R30 Is a Hardcore Wagon Conversion, Can Fit in Your Pocket

Generally speaking, Hot Wheels customizers know what they’re doing. And if one of them blends the talent of modifying diecast toy cars with some photographic skills, they could end up with something that easily tricks people into believing they’re looking at a real car.
One of the customizers we kind of became fond of is Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP). It’s one of many shops in the market of modifying Hot Wheels and toy cars of other makes, but one that does it with style, and at times with a sense for the extreme. The shop also seems to have enough marketing skills to make its products look almost like some real, full-blown cars.
The same was attempted with this here Nissan Skyline R30 wagon, and by the looks of it, the shop succeeded, as we’re now looking at a hardcore version of the old Japanese machine, which generally came as coupe and sedan.
In the real world, the Skyline R30 was the sixth generation of the bloodline, introduced by the Japanese carmaker in 1981. It was available back then in a number of variants, from two-door coupe to a four-door station wagon.
In the Hot Wheels toy world, this conversion started its life as a 1982 two-door R30 replica. The toymaker introduced the model back in 2018 and is now offering it in no less than seven versions.
JPD chose for this project the gray variant, and as usual with all the work it does, not much of the original look is left, as the diecast is now a two-door wagon conversion of the hardcore kind.
If you’re into watching how these things come to be, the 12-minute clip below this text (and the gallery above, for that matter) is exactly what you need, and we’ll let the images speak for themselves.
