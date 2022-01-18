Honda Civic EF Goes From JDM Hatchback to Sedan, You Won’t See It on Any Road

In the world of Honda, the name Civic is one of the most important. Born in the early 1970s, it burned through 11 generations and a large number of variants so far and sold some 18 million units since it arrived.
Being such an important nameplate, the Civic comes in variants suited for different needs. The larger world knows it as a compact sedan, but it also comes as a coupe and hatchback, as the carmaker tried to fill as many gaps with it as possible.
What you’re looking at now may look like a sedan, but it was not originally born like that. It’s also not a real car, despite what your eyes might tell you, but a scale replica of Hot Wheels make.
It was back in 2014 when the toymaker introduced the hatchback Honda Civic, based on the variant the Japanese carmaker made starting 1990 using the EF-chassis. It’s not such a widely known model, given how we’re talking about a Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) car, but it was popular enough for Hot Wheels to have adopted it.
Just like the real thing, the toy car was of course a hatchback, but that’s not what we see here. We’re looking at a sedan Civic EF, made so by the hands of a Hot Wheels customizer going by the name Jakarta Diecast Project.
The original toy went through the usual trials and tribulation before turning from a beat-down hatchback to a shiny, powerful sedan. It got disassembled, its paint was removed, and the metal hatchback rear end was sawed off to be replaced by a resin sedan one.
The entire process of transforming the Civic is documented in the 20-minute long video below, and for many it will, of course, be a delight to watch. The downside is that we’ll never get to see this one on a real road.
