Very Peri, Widebody Nissan Skyline GT-R Might Easily Be a “Respectable Hakosuka”

More on this:

1 1980s L-Body Dodge Charger Gets Imagined As Alternative Start of Hellcat Craze

2 1969 Chevy Camaro Z/28 Gets Futuristic Widebody, Don't Mistake It For a Dodge

3 Murdered-Out Chevy Nova Is All Bark With an Extra Bite, Needs to Be Put On a Leash

4 Digitally-New Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC Tries to Fulfill the Role of an S-Class Coupe

5 Reborn Mercury Cougar Eliminator Brings Quirky CGI Details to Avoid Mach 1 Vibe