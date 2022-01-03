Very Peri, Widebody Nissan Skyline GT-R Might Easily Be a “Respectable Hakosuka”

Nothing should sway people away from their most ardent passions. That is valid in every case, including the wonderfully quirky world of automotive virtual artists. No matter how they start their new year.
Some chose to bring back fond memories of projects that envisioned never-before-seen stylish ideas. Some wanted to outrage us from the very first hours of 2022. But others went down the most traditional route and played off their strengths based on passion.
Such was the case with Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master better known as musartwork on social media. Luckily, his day job as Head Designer at West Coast Customs does not clash with the off-duty preferences. So, he logically started 2022 with another sample of his unending love for everything JDM.
And what better way to express it rather than strike at the very core of Nissan’s legendary GT-R series? So, his first entry for the new year was a “respectable Hakosuka.” That would be the original, 1969 to 1972 first-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R for anyone not speaking KPGC10 “slang.”
Interestingly, the slammed, wide-fender aero kit GT-R hasn’t been created solely from imagination. Instead, the CGI expert decided to give everyone yet another Hakosuka take. One based on Daigo Saito’s recent orange-tastic build project. It’s probably even crazier than Musa’s virtual interpretation, so we embedded a video of it down below for comparison purposes.
While the digital version may seem like the product of the love child between a Baby Blue and Plum Crazy color matching, we assure you – it is not. Instead, the pixel master simply chose to go with Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022 choice, aka Very Peri!
Naturally, the rest of the details were fleshed out in glossy black to make sure they deliver the proper contrast. Not an exaggerated one, considering the Pandem version of Saito’s ride. Albeit, we would have loved Musa’s JDM creation even some more if he also kept those protruding cylinder heads.
