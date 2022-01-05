Chevy El Camino With Rear-Mounted ZZ632 Is the Mother of All Digital Engine Swaps

Back in October last year, Chevrolet pulled the veils off what it calls “the largest and most powerful crate engine in the brand’s history." Officially, it’s named ZZ632/1000 Deluxe, and we’re bound to see it in quite a lot of custom projects over the coming years.
Until we get to the point where the ZZ632 will make a spectacle in the real life, here’s our chance to enjoy it in an unlikely application, coming our way courtesy of via a digital designer named Abimelec Arellano (abimelecdesign).
Just like we’ll probably get in the real world as well sometime in the near future, the engine was fitted inside a Chevrolet El Camino. Unlike what we’ll get for real though, the unit was not designed to make its way under the hood of the coupe utility, but was digitally installed at the back, where the bed normally sits.
Fully exposed to the elements because the designer “wanted the back end to look very mechanical and bare, while contrasting with the almost stock body,” the big block V8 looks simply savage, especially tied to the massively wide wheels, shod in Goodyear Billboard tires.
As stated, the body of the El Camino was left pretty much stock, and no changes other than the obvious ones (the removal of the front engine and the fitting of a new one at the rear, and the lengthening of the wheelbase to support the new unit and transaxle) have been made.
As for the ZZ632, the official details released by Chevy last year show a unit that peaks at 6,600 rpm, although a maximum of 7,000 rpm could be safely achieved. 1,004 peak horsepower and 876 lb-ft come out of it.
At the time of writing, the pricing for the engine is not officially known, but word in the industry is that it should be around $37,000. First deliveries of the powerplant are expected to begin sometime in the first few months of this year.
