BMW M3 Touring vs. Lexus IS Sportwagon, the Brawl We Crave for but Will Never Get

Automakers have been quick to dismiss the ailing passenger car segments. Especially the ones that seem pretty darn boring from afar. However, there are exceptions. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Sure, declining sales paint a rather bleak picture for passenger car segments. And we understand that crossovers, SUVs, and trucks are all the rage these days. Unlike cabrios, coupes, sedans, or estates. Yet, we cannot help but secretly root for the new underdogs, from time to time. Especially when they have a burst of pride.
For example, we feel that BMW is finally inching closer to an official reveal of its (G81) M3 Touring version. The fast grocery-getting variant of the newly controversial M3/M4 series is probably going to be the joke of town regarding the double-coffin grille. But that will only be until the drivers unleash the S58 turbocharged straight-six engine...
Afterward, there’s little competition for it. This is probably why BMW is rumored to only offer the M3 Touring Competition (503 hp) specification. Alas, that is in the real world. Over across the virtual realm, there is at least one pixel master that will eagerly give us a string of respectfully cool rivals. It is Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is making the day of any station wagon aficionado a little bit brighter!
The CGI expert is no stranger to solo, unofficial outings of BMW’s M3 Touring without the heavy camouflage. The pixel master also imagined all sorts of digitally-altered, elegant station wagon battles. And a lot of potential competitors that we have started craving deeply for but will never get. So, here is another stunning wishful thinking comparison.
This time around, instead of an Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio Estate, the BMW M3 Touring must virtually measure its forces with a hypothetical Lexus IS Sportwagon. Dubbed by one of his followers as “the battle of the grilles,” this is one epic brawl that would have been thoroughly balanced in the real world as well. Remember, Lexus offers the IS in an almost comparable 500 F Sport Performance, V8-powered 472-horsepower trim.
For example, we feel that BMW is finally inching closer to an official reveal of its (G81) M3 Touring version. The fast grocery-getting variant of the newly controversial M3/M4 series is probably going to be the joke of town regarding the double-coffin grille. But that will only be until the drivers unleash the S58 turbocharged straight-six engine...
Afterward, there’s little competition for it. This is probably why BMW is rumored to only offer the M3 Touring Competition (503 hp) specification. Alas, that is in the real world. Over across the virtual realm, there is at least one pixel master that will eagerly give us a string of respectfully cool rivals. It is Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is making the day of any station wagon aficionado a little bit brighter!
The CGI expert is no stranger to solo, unofficial outings of BMW’s M3 Touring without the heavy camouflage. The pixel master also imagined all sorts of digitally-altered, elegant station wagon battles. And a lot of potential competitors that we have started craving deeply for but will never get. So, here is another stunning wishful thinking comparison.
This time around, instead of an Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio Estate, the BMW M3 Touring must virtually measure its forces with a hypothetical Lexus IS Sportwagon. Dubbed by one of his followers as “the battle of the grilles,” this is one epic brawl that would have been thoroughly balanced in the real world as well. Remember, Lexus offers the IS in an almost comparable 500 F Sport Performance, V8-powered 472-horsepower trim.