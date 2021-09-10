2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Starts at $56,500, Launch Edition Is $67,400

After making a splash at the Chicago Auto Show, the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance is ready to hit nationwide dealerships this fall. And customers have a trio of versions to choose from, including a special trim.
We already know the IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition will be severely limited across North America. The Japanese automaker has earmarked just 500 examples of the series, but we had no idea how much fans would have to shell out to secure their collectible unit.
The answer is simple: exactly $67,400. Of course, that’s just the MSRP, so one needs to account for the DPH (destination, processing, and handling) fee of $1,075 as well. The latter applies to all grades, with the base IS 500 F Sport Performance kicking off at $56,500 and the Premium grade costing precisely $61k.
For the money, owners will be getting later this fall (after the IS 500 lands at dealerships) a reworked version of the new IS. One featuring perks such as a raised hood, dark chrome window trim, as well as a dual-stacked quad exhaust system. Naturally, one can’t forget about the 5.0-liter V8 engine hiding inside the bay, which provides up to 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft (536 Nm) of torque.
Lexus’ first model in the new F Sport Performance range will be capable of hitting 60 mph (96 kph) in just 4.4 seconds, and also comes with unique 19-inch Enkei wheels as well as the new and exclusive black F Sport Performance badges. Borrowed from the RC F, the eight-speed Sport Direct Shift automatic transmission features a “lockup torque converter” and the sedan also comes standard with the Dynamic Handling Package (DHP).
The regular IS 500 F Sport Performance can be had with eight exterior paintjobs and Black, White NuLuxe with Black Geometric details, or a Circuit Red NuLuxe interior. Meanwhile, the IS 500 Launch Edition gets exclusive use of the all-new Incognito shade, a two-tone Black/Gray Ultrasuede cockpit, as well as standard 19-inch forged Matte Black BBS wheels.
