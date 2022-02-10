All-New 2023 Range Rover Sport Is a Show Stopper in CGI, Looks Beverly Hills-Approved

Back when Land Rover first unveiled the Range Rover Sport, circa 2005, some people had doubts about its success. The carmaker made a lot of bold statements about that first-generation model, such as how it would be as refined as any other premium SUV on the road, while remaining an ultra-capable off-roader, worthy of its badge.
Of course, Land Rover turned out to be right, to a large extent, and sales for the Range Rover Sport, also known as RRS, took off like Tyreek Hill running a deep route. As the years went by, it became increasingly more popular, to the point where everybody who was anybody had one in their driveway.
The first-gen RRS was in production until 2013, when the newer and current model was introduced, looking considerably more modern and dynamic thanks to its Evoque-inspired design language. If you recall, it was unveiled at NAIAS with James Bond star Daniel Craig present for the proceedings.
Today, we already know to expect an all-new third-generation version, arriving later this year, and our spy photographers caught one just recently without any clunky body cladding. While some design elements remained hidden, others, such as the vehicle’s shape, size and styling (to some extent), proved relatively easy to decipher.
This is, of course, good from a creative perspective, as talented design artists can begin putting together renderings of this upcoming next-generation Range Rover Sport, which already looks like a mix between the latest Range Rover and the slightly smaller Range Rover Velar.
Looking at this rendering by Kolesa, it’s hard to imagine it not being very accurate. The front end looks bang-on, as does the overall shape of the SUV, which for some reason seems less imposing than that of the current RRS, albeit more elegant. Seems like there’s a trade-off somewhere in there, but we won’t know for sure until the carmaker shows us the actual vehicle.
To that end, it’s safe to say this rendering is a bit conservative, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it's not accurate, with regards to the rear end design.
Once the 2023 Range Rover Sport lands in showrooms, it will carry on its predecessor’s global battle against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne. It will also borrow heavily from its larger sibling, the Range Rover, with regards to powertrains, which means buyers will choose between gasoline and diesel mild-hybrid units (depending on market), as well as plug-in hybrid offerings.
